Massachusetts Residents Driving To New York Could Face Stiffer Penalties In The New Year

If you're traveling in New York State for the New Year, it's wise to be cautious and watch your driving habits, as new laws are about to go into effect.

This originates from Governor Kathy Hochul's 2023 announcement of the “Achieving the New York Dream” agenda. The comprehensive plan was officially introduced in the summer of 2024 and adopted later that year.

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

What Laws Are Expected to Take Effect in 2026

According to The U.S. Sun, the new crackdown, which includes a 1 mph speed limit penalty, will take effect in just a few weeks across New York and aims to enhance road safety statewide. Penalties range from higher point assessments to lower license suspension thresholds.

“We will do the hard things – the necessary things to lift up and support New Yorkers and clear a path for them to realize the New York dream.” - Govenor Kathy Hochul

Unsplash Unsplash loading...

New Laws Drivers Must Follow in 2026

As crazy as it sounds, under the new rules, any driver who exceeds the speed limit by just 1 mph could be pulled over by the police. Those caught speeding will face a penalty increase from three points to four points.

Here's the complete list:

Speeding 1-10 miles per hour over the speed limit – penalty increases from 3 to 4 points

Using a cell phone while driving – penalty rises from 5 to 6 points

Failure to yield to a pedestrian – penalty increases from 3 to 5 points

Reckless driving or passing a stopped school bus – penalty rises from 5 to 8 points

Failure to move over for emergency vehicles – 3 points

Illegal U-turns – 2 points

Obstructing traffic – 2 points

Equipment violations – 1 point each

Currently, drivers risk suspension if they earn 11 points within 18 months.

Under the new rules, this will be revised to 10 points within 24 months.

Ten More New York Laws That are Weird, But Somehow Still Exist Some laws make sense, and others do not. New York has its share of laws that make sense, but a few others, that are out-of-touch, and just plain weird. Gallery Credit: Dan Bahl