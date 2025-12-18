Massachusetts Residents Driving To New York Could Face Stiffer Penalties In The New Year
If you're traveling in New York State for the New Year, it's wise to be cautious and watch your driving habits, as new laws are about to go into effect.
This originates from Governor Kathy Hochul's 2023 announcement of the “Achieving the New York Dream” agenda. The comprehensive plan was officially introduced in the summer of 2024 and adopted later that year.
What Laws Are Expected to Take Effect in 2026
According to The U.S. Sun, the new crackdown, which includes a 1 mph speed limit penalty, will take effect in just a few weeks across New York and aims to enhance road safety statewide. Penalties range from higher point assessments to lower license suspension thresholds.
“We will do the hard things – the necessary things to lift up and support New Yorkers and clear a path for them to realize the New York dream.” - Govenor Kathy Hochul
Read More: Water Boil Advisory Issued For North Adams, Massachusetts
New Laws Drivers Must Follow in 2026
As crazy as it sounds, under the new rules, any driver who exceeds the speed limit by just 1 mph could be pulled over by the police. Those caught speeding will face a penalty increase from three points to four points.
Here's the complete list:
- Speeding 1-10 miles per hour over the speed limit – penalty increases from 3 to 4 points
- Using a cell phone while driving – penalty rises from 5 to 6 points
- Failure to yield to a pedestrian – penalty increases from 3 to 5 points
- Reckless driving or passing a stopped school bus – penalty rises from 5 to 8 points
- Failure to move over for emergency vehicles – 3 points
- Illegal U-turns – 2 points
- Obstructing traffic – 2 points
- Equipment violations – 1 point each
Currently, drivers risk suspension if they earn 11 points within 18 months.
Under the new rules, this will be revised to 10 points within 24 months.
Ten More New York Laws That are Weird, But Somehow Still Exist
Gallery Credit: Dan Bahl