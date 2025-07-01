Steve Capporizzo, who has been the chief meteorologist for News10 since December 1989, delivered his final weather forecast on June 30, 2025. While he has many nicknames among those close to him, most people call him "Cap."

Cap announced his retirement in January 2025, stating, “It is difficult because I truly love my job and all the people I work with, but I know it is time. Lisa (Cap's wife) and I will have more time together, and more time with our fur kids, which is the most important thing.”

YouTube Screenshot YouTube Screenshot loading...

Cap is not just an avid animal lover; he has dedicated a significant portion of his life to helping animals find their forever homes. Since the launch of his "Pet Connection" segment in 1990, he has successfully assisted in the adoption of over 30,000 animals, showcasing his unwavering commitment to animal welfare.

Although he may have stepped away from reporting the weather on television, his passion for pets remains as strong as ever. He is determined to continue hosting "Pet Connection" for many years to come, providing a platform to showcase adorable, adoptable pets and raise awareness about responsible pet ownership. His efforts not only change the lives of the animals he helps but also enrich the lives of the families who welcome them into their homes.

Growing up watching Steve Caporizzo forecast the weather, I found that the person I saw on TV was just as genuine in person. I had the privilege of meeting him at one of his Pet Connection fundraisers in the past. Nothing describes Cap better than being a kind, sincere, and incredibly likable person.

Cap will continue to post any weather concerns on his Facebook page to maintain that connection.

Messed Up Live TV Meteorologist Moments

New York Travel Forecast: Worst Driving Hours Revealed