NFL Fans Rank the Cringiest Fanbases, N.E. Patriots at The Top!

Despite now counting down the days until the next NFL season, no matter what happens I will always be a diehard New England Patriots fan here in the Baystate! Before we get into where the Patriots rank for being the cringiest, let's talk about other teams that topped the charts first.

A new report from BetMassachusetts.com reveals the cringiest NFL fanbases, voted by fans themselves. Since the NFL season is officially over and the Super Bowl has passed, the guys at BetMassachusetts wanted to uncover what NFL fans thought of their own team in terms of cringiness, and where other fanbases ranked on the scale.

Dallas Cowboys fans take the crown for the most cringeworthy ranking at 16.6% and being the highest score out of the top 10 by a landslide while Super Bowl contenders The Philadelphia Eagles have a ranking as the second cringiest fanbase was the Philadelphia Eagles, with nearly 10% of votes backing this (9.9%).

Super Bowl champions The Chiefs not only beating the Eagles in the 2023 Super Bowl, but The Chiefs only ranked seventh with 3.4% of votes matching that of the Washington Commanders. Las Vegas Raiders, Denver Broncos, Cincinnati Bengals, and Los Angeles Chargers fans also claimed Chiefs’ fans were the cringiest of all.

So, what number did the New England Patriots rank at on the chart?

Get our free mobile app

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

Below is a table listing the top 10 NFL teams, ranked by cringiest fanbase:

Rank Team Percentage of the votes 1 Dallas Cowboys 16.6% 2 Philadelphia Eagles 9.9% 3 Las Vegas Raiders 8.6% 4 New England Patriots 7.6% 5 Green Bay Packers 6.6% 6 Washington Commanders 3.4% 7 Kansas City Chiefs 3.4% 8 Pittsburgh Steelers 3.3% 9 Buffalo Bills 3.3% 10 Cleveland Browns 2.7%

New England Patriots v Arizona Cardinals Getty Images loading...

New England Patriots ranked 4th with 7.6% of the votes!

Why the Patriots? Fans answer with why not! Even though four other fan groups voted the Patriots as having the No. 1 cringiest fans. There were even loyal supporters of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (maybe Brady jealousy?) and Miami Dolphins, as well as fans from rival New York teams, the Giants and the Jets.

READ ON:

20 Celebrities Who Love the New England Patriots As Much As You Patriots Nation is strong with or without Tom Brady and these celebrities count themselves among the those who love New England's football team.