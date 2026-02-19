North Adams Airport Commissioners Are Making Plans For Future Restaurant
It's been six years in the making, but plans for a new restaurant are finally falling into place as Williams College has donated used kitchen equipment that is no longer needed.
The question is, what kind of restaurant should North Adams have at the airport?
The restaurant space at North Adams Airport has been long overdue for use
According to Iberkshires, the commission has long planned to open a restaurant in the renovated administrative building, but despite several Requests for Proposals (RFPs), the space has stayed unused. It was once thought that the main barrier was the absence of necessary kitchen equipment.
Chairman James Haskins mentioned during the commission meeting that he favors placing the equipment inside but leaving the decision of where to put it up to the individual who will go in, emphasizing that doing so can be costly. While installing the equipment could make the space more attractive, there are concerns that installing it too early could affect the property's insurance and increase liability.
Local restaurant owner checks the kitchen equipment
Haskins mentioned he contacted Colleen Taylor from Freight Yard Pub, who recently visited the college to inspect the equipment. He thinks her expertise could significantly help the project. Commissioner Dean Bullett even proposed connecting some of the equipment so the city could use the space, possibly for a "pop-up" event.
"I think we need a plan. Are we putting this out to bid again? Are we going to set it up? I feel like we have to decide one way or another what direction we are going to go in. We have been sitting on it a while already. If we want to do this this decade, we need to get moving." - Commissioner Dean Bullett
My Personal Restaurant Suggestion
If I were to suggest a restaurant, it would have to be something we don't have much of around here, like a steakhouse or something.
What do you think space should be used for? Let us know in our app.
