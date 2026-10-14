Scroll down to look at the great memories of the Crystal Hardhat Saloon in North Adams

If you know Union Street in North Adams, you probably remember its bar scene from about 20 years ago. With all the good and bad that happened on weekend nights, there was never a dull moment.

For more than 10 years, Union Street has been quiet on the bar front, with all its bars closed for quite some time. That could soon change: a new bar has received the licensing commission’s approval to open in a well-known Union Street location.

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'Black Pearl' Bar to Open Soon on Union Street in North Adams

According to iberkshires.com, the Black Pearl (a reference to Pirates of the Caribbean?) received approval last month for a special permit and an alcohol license at 55 Union Street in North Adams.

This location holds a special place in my heart because it was once home to the Crystal Hardhat Saloon. The owner at the time, Todd Hebert (God rest his soul), gave me a chance to DJ there when I was just 16. He told me, "You can play in my bar, but since you're underage, your dad will have to accompany you the entire night." He also made it clear: biker bar music only—no rap crap. I’ll admit, I felt pretty intimidated, but that's where I got my first-ever bar gig.

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What to Expect at the 'Black Pearl'

Melanie Matte of Readsboro, Vermont, envisions a community-based place for adults, with activities ranging from pool, cornhole, and card leagues to live performances by local talent. She’d also like to bring more community members in for events such as fundraisers. Veterans and people with disabilities are especially close to her heart. Ultimately, she wants to create a safe place where adults can socialize and have fun.

For now, only snacks will be served, though that may change depending on how things go. Hours will be Sunday through Wednesday, 5 to 10 pm, and Thursday through Saturday, 5 to 1 am. To avoid attracting undue attention, the commissioners advised them to notify the police immediately if any incidents occur. They also recommended closing early on quiet weekend evenings to avoid being overwhelmed by patrons from other bars.

Right now, we're still waiting for confirmation on when they'll open. So while we wait, let's look back on some of the memories we had at the Crystal Hardhat. And who knows, maybe you're in one of these photos!