Burger King In North Adams Will Close Early For One Day In April

Just last month, we learned that Burger King is rolling out a significant update across Massachusetts. As the updates continue, we learned that the Burger King in North Adams will close early for just one day in April.

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Updates Include a 'Change' to Its Whopper

Burger King credits customer feedback for the upcoming major upgrade to the Whopper, its first in nearly a decade.

Burger King states that the adjustments emphasize “quality” instead of a complete transformation.

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The redesigned Whopper includes a higher-quality bun, freshly sliced onions and tomatoes, crunchy lettuce, flavorful pickles, upgraded mayonnaise, and new packaging that ensures the sandwich stays intact from preparation to eating.

Not Changing the Whooper

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The chain emphasized that they are not fundamentally changing the traditional flame-grilled burger. The Whopper continues to feature over a quarter-pound of flame-cooked beef, but company leaders indicate that customer feedback led them to enhance the overall experience rather than change what fans already enjoy.

"The Whopper is an icon, so we didn’t set out to reinvent it. Instead, we elevated it based on direct Guest feedback." -President of Burger King U.S. & Canada Tom Curtis

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Burger in North Adams is closing early on Thursday, April 9, at 9:00 pm

I was at the North Adams Burger King over the weekend when I saw a sign warning customers they would close early for system upgrades. So, we can only assume this is all part of how the Whopper is prepared. Although it's possible that this is a computer system upgrade.

A reviewer noted that the burger retains its classic taste but seems improved, thicker, and richer in flavor.

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