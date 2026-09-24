Delays Have Been Announced For New Cell Tower Construction On West End Of North Adams

If you're a resident on the west side of North Adams like me and rely on Verizon, you probably understand how frustrating the cell service is. Thankfully, I have reliable Wi-Fi that helps compensate for those issues, but not everyone can say they have that.

Two years ago, the Airport Commission selected New Jersey-based Diamond Communications bid to build a cell tower at Harriman-and-West Airport property behind Stop & Shop. Unfortunately, the project hasn't started yet, leaving residents like me with ongoing poor cell service. So what's next? Let's find out.

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Environmental Issues

Diamond said that unforeseen environmental reviews delayed the project, leading Verizon, the tower's carrier, to shift the site’s funding into its 2027 budget. As a result, the zoning application was also delayed because Verizon has not yet submitted the antenna specifications and coverage maps needed to complete it.

According to The Berkshire Eagle, the company is seeking a nine-month extension to its due diligence period to conduct site inspections and environmental testing. Commission members are questioning whether they want to remain committed to the deal.

No vote was taken last week, but members agreed to consult KP Law, the city's municipal counsel, about options including ending the agreement or seeking additional compensation. The lease began Nov. 25, 2025, and requires the airport to pay $30,000 in annual rent, with 2.5 percent increases during the initial 10-year term. Diamond also agreed to pay a $100,000 signing bonus after securing a building permit and a share of the tower’s revenue.

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What Would Happen Without the Extension?

Without an extension, the contract will likely expire in September or shortly after the initial due diligence period. Grant coordinator Thomas Peterson said Diamond is awaiting funding and denied the company is stalling, citing nationwide telecommunications delays.

The commissioners weren’t entirely against the extension, but they agreed that, if approved, it would come at a cost, although they had not yet determined the price.

“This company's been holding this city up for two years for free, where the other company was going to give you $30,000 up front,” Tell them to put up 10 grand and take an extension or whatever it is.” - airport tenant Michael Milazzo

Plan on Seeing More of These Types of Animals During Fall in Massachusetts Reasons for increased visibility include breeding season and preparing for winter. Gallery Credit: Jesse Stewart, Townsquare Media