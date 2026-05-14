North Adams Residents Are At Risk Of Losing Their ‘Right To Vote’ If They Don’t Return Their Census

Residents of the city of North Adams are advised that if they do not complete the census, their voting eligibility may be deactivated. I know I've been slacking on returning my census, which I plan to do asap.

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What Is the Census, and What Does It Do?

According to Iberkshires.com, Massachusetts uniquely conducts an annual street listing to identify residents and population counts within each community. In municipalities with a population of 5,000 or more, the boards of registrars are required to compile lists of all residents aged 17 and older, organized either by street or alphabetically.

These lists help update voter registration records, summon jurors, verify eligibility for services like veterans' benefits and education, and serve as proof of residency for colleges and universities.

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How Many Have Returned Their Census Out Of The Total Number Of Registered Voters?

As of now, the city has received only 5,000 returns from 10,000 voters in the system, according to City Clerk Tina Leonesio at Tuesday's City Council meeting. The city is strongly encouraging everyone to return their census forms.

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What Is The Return Deadline, And What Happens If You Miss It?

Anyone who does not submit their form by June 1 will be placed on the inactive voter list this year.

"Which means, come voting time, they're going to have to come up to the table, they're going to have to fill out forms, show that they're still living in the same place where they were living, and then go vote. It's going to be so much easier if people just turn in their census." - City Clerk Tina Leonesio

How Can Residents Submit Their Census?

You can submit the form in person at the city clerk's office, by mail, or by email. If you've misplaced your census form, get in touch with the city clerk to request a new one. Council President Ashley Shade emphasized that the census impacts both the city's budget and voting process.

"So get your census in soon and it'll be much easier to vote, and the city will get more money from the state. And we want more money from the state, so we don't have to take it from you. - Council President Ashley Shade

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