A North Adams Man Has Been Charged For Breaking Into Cars And Stealing A Credit Card In Vermont

North Adams man faces multiple charges

A man from North Adams is facing several charges after allegedly stealing a credit card from a vehicle in Shaftsbury and making unauthorized transactions, including purchases made both online and at nearby stores.

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

How Everything Began

On October 14, 2025, at approximately 1:30 am, Vermont State Police responded to a vehicle break-in on Sycamore Lane in Shaftsbury. According to WRGB, it was subsequently discovered that multiple cars had been burglarized, including the theft of a credit card belonging to Gail Hostetter, aged 40.

Get our free mobile app

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

Stolen Credit Card Usage

It was reported that unauthorized purchases had been made using Hostetter’s credit card. After months of a detailed investigation that involved reviewing video surveillance footage, collecting eyewitness testimony, and conducting digital forensic analysis, authorities determined that Elijah Foucher, a 22-year-old, was linked to multiple high-value purchases made with the credit card.

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

Foucher from North Adams was brought in for questioning

On February 15, 2026, Foucher was brought to the Bennington Police Department for a detailed interrogation. During the interview, he received a citation summoning him to appear in the Vermont Superior Court - Bennington Criminal Division to face charges such as Grand Larceny, Identity Theft, Illegal Possession of a Credit Card, and False Pretenses.

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

Court Date and Outcome If Convicted

After Foucher was processed at the Bennington Police Department, he was released shortly afterward with a promise to appear in court on April 13. If convicted in Vermont, he faces up to 10 years in prison and a $5,000 fine for grand larceny. Identity Theft carries up to 3 years and a $5,000 fine for a first offense. Illegal Credit Card Possession incurs up to 6 months/$500 fine. False Pretenses penalties depend on the value of the loss, with up to 10 years for significant fraud.

Massachusetts State Police's Most Wanted The latest list of the Massachusetts Police's most wanted fugitives. Gallery Credit: mass.gov