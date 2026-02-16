A North Adams Man Has Been Charged For Breaking Into Cars And Stealing A Credit Card In Vermont
North Adams man faces multiple charges
A man from North Adams is facing several charges after allegedly stealing a credit card from a vehicle in Shaftsbury and making unauthorized transactions, including purchases made both online and at nearby stores.
How Everything Began
On October 14, 2025, at approximately 1:30 am, Vermont State Police responded to a vehicle break-in on Sycamore Lane in Shaftsbury. According to WRGB, it was subsequently discovered that multiple cars had been burglarized, including the theft of a credit card belonging to Gail Hostetter, aged 40.
Stolen Credit Card Usage
It was reported that unauthorized purchases had been made using Hostetter’s credit card. After months of a detailed investigation that involved reviewing video surveillance footage, collecting eyewitness testimony, and conducting digital forensic analysis, authorities determined that Elijah Foucher, a 22-year-old, was linked to multiple high-value purchases made with the credit card.
Foucher from North Adams was brought in for questioning
On February 15, 2026, Foucher was brought to the Bennington Police Department for a detailed interrogation. During the interview, he received a citation summoning him to appear in the Vermont Superior Court - Bennington Criminal Division to face charges such as Grand Larceny, Identity Theft, Illegal Possession of a Credit Card, and False Pretenses.
Read More: North Adams Is Home To The 'Best-Kept Secrets' In Massachusetts
Court Date and Outcome If Convicted
After Foucher was processed at the Bennington Police Department, he was released shortly afterward with a promise to appear in court on April 13. If convicted in Vermont, he faces up to 10 years in prison and a $5,000 fine for grand larceny. Identity Theft carries up to 3 years and a $5,000 fine for a first offense. Illegal Credit Card Possession incurs up to 6 months/$500 fine. False Pretenses penalties depend on the value of the loss, with up to 10 years for significant fraud.
