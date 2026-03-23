Two Individuals Have Been Arrested In North Adams Drug/Illegal Firearm Possession
Two individuals, one from Springfield and the other from North Adams, are facing multiple charges, including drug possession and illegal firearm possession, after being pulled over for a moving violation.
On the evening of Sunday, March 22, 2026, a police officer from North Adams stopped a vehicle due to a traffic violation. During the encounter, sufficient evidence was gathered to justify a search of the vehicle.
What Officers Encountered During the Vehicle Search
Upon searching the vehicle, officers located an illegally possessed loaded firearm between the driver's seat and the center console. The firearm contained a large capacity magazine which was loaded with (17) additional rounds of ammunition. Officers also located approximately 239 bags of suspected heroin/fentanyl.
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North Adams Police Tipline
The North Adams Police Department has recognized the importance of providing citizens with a secure way to report information about criminal activity, suspected drug activity, or details of previous or ongoing crimes. They recognize that some people may hesitate to contact the police directly for fear of losing anonymity or being identified as the source. To address this, the department has launched a confidential tip line where individuals can report valuable information anonymously.
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