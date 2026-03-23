Two Individuals Have Been Arrested In North Adams Drug/Illegal Firearm Possession

Two individuals, one from Springfield and the other from North Adams, are facing multiple charges, including drug possession and illegal firearm possession, after being pulled over for a moving violation.

On the evening of Sunday, March 22, 2026, a police officer from North Adams stopped a vehicle due to a traffic violation. During the encounter, sufficient evidence was gathered to justify a search of the vehicle.

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What Officers Encountered During the Vehicle Search

Upon searching the vehicle, officers located an illegally possessed loaded firearm between the driver's seat and the center console. The firearm contained a large capacity magazine which was loaded with (17) additional rounds of ammunition. Officers also located approximately 239 bags of suspected heroin/fentanyl.

As a result, the following individuals were arrested:

Jason Simpson of Springfield, Massachusetts, charged with:

1. Possession of a firearm without an LTC 2. Possession of a Loaded Firearm 3. Possession of Large Capacity Feeding Device 4. Possession of ammunition without an FID 5. Possession of a Firearm in the Commission of a Felony 6. Improper Storage / Firearm Large Capacity 7. Felon in Possession of a Firearm 8. Possession with Intent to Distribute Class A Substance 9. Failure to Stop / Stop Sign / Red Light

Quanaisha Naccaratto of North Adams, Massachusetts, charged with:

1. Possession with Intent to Distribute Class A Substance

No additional details available at this time, as this is a developing story.

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North Adams Police Tipline

The North Adams Police Department has recognized the importance of providing citizens with a secure way to report information about criminal activity, suspected drug activity, or details of previous or ongoing crimes. They recognize that some people may hesitate to contact the police directly for fear of losing anonymity or being identified as the source. To address this, the department has launched a confidential tip line where individuals can report valuable information anonymously.

You can call or text the TIP LINE at 413-652-7816 anytime, day or night. The line isn’t answered live, but you can leave a voicemail with details or send a text message. You can also upload images or videos via text related to suspected drug activity in your neighborhood. Your identity will remain anonymous, and you won’t be identified. If you'd like to speak directly with a Detective to give more information, mention this in your message or voicemail. This will be the only time you'll be contacted back after sharing your information. Detective Unit members will periodically review calls and messages. Every bit of information, no matter how small, is valuable. Thank you for helping us fight crime in the city.

Please note, this line should not be used for emergencies or ongoing crimes, as it is not monitored around the clock. In case of an emergency, dial 911.

Parents Should Familiarize Themselves with These Illegal Drugs Knowledge is power, especially when it comes to recognizing and understanding when your child becomes involved with illegal drugs. Gallery Credit: Cindy Campbell