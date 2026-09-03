We continue to follow the North Adams drug trafficking case that went down at 221 Church Street.

The fourth person involved has pleaded not guilty, and he has since been released but must continue residential treatment in Springfield.

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Springfield Man Pleads Not Guilty To Charges In North Adams Drug Raid

Jaivon Clark, 21, from Springfield, faces multiple charges including heroin and cocaine trafficking as well as firearms offenses, according to The Berkshire Eagle. The allegations stem from evidence found during a June search by North Adams police. Over 2,500 bags of heroin and 22.5 grams of cocaine were discovered in a North Adams residence owned by Sidney Burger, who is also implicated in this case.

Clark was formally charged following his release from inpatient care and subsequent entry into a residential treatment program in Springfield. He was allowed to remain free on his personal recognizance, provided that he continued his treatment and wore a GPS monitor.

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How The Events Unfolded

Police records show that Clark and Burger were detained along with Jameir Tention from Springfield and Courtney Haner from North Adams. After an informant indicated that two new drug suppliers operated at 221 Church St. in North Adams, authorities obtained a search warrant, leading to the arrests of all four individuals. Police identified Tention and Clark as the suppliers.

During the investigation, officers discovered drugs, firearms, and packaging tools inside the residence. They also confiscated over $5,000 in cash and three iPhones, as detailed in the report. Tention, Haner, and Burger appeared in court earlier this month.

Clark’s upcoming hearing is on October 1, during which a lawyer will be assigned to him.

Newly Created FBI Most Wanted Fraudsters List These are the people currently on the new FBI Most Wanted Fraudsters list, established on June 4, 2026. Those who have been captured are included at the end of the list. Gallery Credit: Credit N8 Bird

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