This follows up on events from June 2026. Big shout-out to those involved in cleaning our city streets.

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How The Events Unfolded

In November 2025, police investigated 221 Church Street in North Adams by conducting controlled drug purchases and using informants to gather evidence. On June 1, police executed a search warrant at the house after an informant reported that two new suppliers had arrived there, according to a police report.

Authorities detained Jameir Tention, 18, and Jaivon Clark, 21, both from Springfield, along with Sidney Burger, 56, and Courtney Haner, 39, from North Adams. The arrests followed the seizure of three iPhones, multiple firearms and ammunition, over 2,500 bags of heroin weighing 50 grams, more than 22 grams of cocaine, and over $5,000 in cash. One firearm was confirmed stolen. Additionally, officers recovered a digital scale, plastic bags, and a small quantity of prepackaged cocaine from Haner’s room.

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Charges and Preliminary Hearing

Tention was serving probation for a different case in Springfield when he was taken into custody again, leading to his return to the Department of Youth Services.

The Berkshire Eagle reports that he is facing charges including trafficking over 36 grams of heroin, trafficking at least 18 grams of cocaine, conspiracy to violate drug laws, possessing a high-capacity firearm, using a high-capacity firearm while committing a felony, improper storage of such a firearm, carrying a firearm without a permit, carrying a loaded firearm without a license, possessing ammunition without a permit, and receiving stolen property worth less than $1,200.

On Wednesday, he entered a not guilty plea in Berkshire Superior Court regarding charges of drug trafficking and firearms.

Clark, who is charged alongside Tention, is scheduled for arraignment on August 31.

Burger entered a plea of not guilty on Tuesday to charges including trafficking cocaine, possessing a Class A drug, conspiracy to break drug laws, and carrying ammunition without the proper firearm ID. The court set his bail at $5,000.

Haner entered a not guilty plea on Thursday to charges including cocaine trafficking, possession of a Schedule I drug, and conspiracy related to drug laws. Her bail was set at $1,000.