It's the parade that Northern Berkshire residents look forward to every year. And it's back again for another round, and you could be a part of it as well.

Here at Townsquare Media Berkshire, we always look forward to participating. What makes this parade unique is that it has a different theme every year. This year's theme is especially fitting, given that the parade has been held for 70 years, with the exception of a freak storm in 1987 and the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020.

Photo by Zulfa Nazer on Unsplash analog clock at 10:59

Time-Traveling Through Northern Berkshire

This year's theme is 'Time-Traveling Through Northern Berkshire.' 1Berkshire along with the city of North Adams, collaborate every year to host a festive, inclusive, and vibrant downtown parade celebrating all things autumnal in the Berkshires.

This year’s theme will bring history to life with creative floats, imaginative costumes, and memorable displays inspired by North Berkshire’s rich past, vibrant present, and exciting future. The entire community is invited to participate in this beloved event, which takes place on the first Sunday of October.

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Ryan Pause/TSM (used with permission by Nick Mantello) Ryan Pause/TSM (used with permission by Nick Mantello)

Parade Details

The parade will be held on Sunday, October 4, 2026, at 1 pm. It will start at the intersection of State Street and Old State Street. Participants will line up on Curran Highway between DiSanti Field (north point) and United Cerebral Palsy (south point), roughly from 400 Curran Highway to 535 Curran Highway. It will then conclude at the intersection of Ashland Street and Washington Ave.

For those who would like to participate, the sign-up deadline is September 4, 2026. Please fill out the form by this date to guarantee a spot in the parade. You can access the form by clicking here.