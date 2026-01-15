Brand New Firetruck Hitting The Streets Of North Adams This Year

Like everything else, things eventually age and need to be replaced. And that's exactly what the North Adams Fire Department is doing this year. The NAFD recently scored a great deal on a brand-new 2026 ladder truck to replace their aging 1999 model, which was purchased 27 years ago.

North Adams City Council Approves Funding for New Ladder Truck

Iberkshires.com reports that on Tuesday, the City Council approved a $1,751,351 loan to buy a new E-One HR 100 aerial ladder truck. In his presentation to the council, Fire Chief Brent Lefebvre said purchasing this truck now could save the city between $500,000 and $600,000. He also mentioned it will be available in a few months, instead of taking up to three years.

Why Replacing an Old Fire Truck Is Essential

The current Smeal ladder truck has been in frontline service for 27 years, 12 years beyond the National Fire Protection Association's recommended industry standard. Lefebvre indicated that the truck should have been placed in reserve at age 15 and retired by age 20.

"At 27 years old, this truck has exceeded that benchmark and is increasingly difficult and costly to maintain, and is in danger of losing its NFP certification. This was the last new piece of apparatus purchased in whole by the city. Other new pieces of apparatus that have been purchased have been through AFG [federal Assistance to Firefighter Grants Program] grant funding with minimal matches by the city." - Fire Chief Brent Lefebvre

New Features the Firetruck Will Have That the Old One Does Not

The new ladder truck includes an integrated pump and a 500-gallon tank, eliminating the need for a separate water-supply vehicle used by the old truck. It also incorporates the latest technology and safety features, including advanced aerial controls, enhanced stabilization systems, improved nighttime visibility lighting, and monitored cab safety systems.

This will also help the North Adams Fire Department respond to fire calls more safely, effectively, and efficiently. Mayor Jennifer Macksey stated that fire operations impact home insurance rates. The Fire Chief added that the new ladder truck will be able to fit in the existing fire station garage.

