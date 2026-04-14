As the weather warms up, the days of roadwork in the Baystate are here.

If you travel Route 2 daily, you may encounter roadwork and possible detours 1 mile along the route as Berkshire Gas begins replacing the gas main.

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Roadwork Expected to Last at Least Half the Summer

Residents of Northern Berkshire might have noticed large blue pipes near State Road or Route 2 just before the Norad Mill, according to The Berkshire Eagle. A spokesperson from Berkshire Gas explained that these pipes will replace older gas lines from the intersection of West Main Street and Brown Street to the intersection of State Road and Brayton Hill Terrace. The work is set to begin on April 13 and is expected to be completed around July 1.

"The Company will be installing [a] new gas main within this area to increase system reliability to our customers in the western parts of North Adams and Williamstown," - Berkshire Gas spokesperson

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Updating Aging Infrastructure/Dutours

Replacing a gas main means installing new, more durable pipes to replace old ones in the service area.

During construction, Berkshire Gas indicated that residents might face a detour on Massachusetts Avenue. A spokesperson explained that the detour for westbound drivers will begin at the Veterans Memorial Drive and Marshall Street intersection, while eastbound drivers will be diverted at the junction of State Road and Roberts Drive.

The construction area will stay accessible to local residents, buses, and trucks, with traffic signs guiding vehicles through the zone.

5 Reasons To Rethink Your Frustration With Road Workers Here are five things to remember before you become frustrated with road work and closures. Gallery Credit: Chris Cardenas