Demolition Underway For New Greylock School Project In North Adams

If you happen to be walking down Phelps Avenue to hike the Appalachian Trail, you may notice quite the construction going on.

The Greylock neighborhood in North Adams has been informed that demolition work has started at the old Greylock School. Construction machinery is already present on the site, and the trees along Phelps Avenue in front of the school have been cut down.

Ryan Pause/TSM Ryan Pause/TSM loading...

Fontaine Bros. Inc. Takes On The $51 Million Project

Iberkshires.com reports that a site superintendent confirmed that some abatement was underway in preparation for demolishing the 1951 elementary school to make space for a new building, as the $51 million project was awarded to Fontaine Bros. Inc. of Springfield last month. The entire project is estimated at $65 million, although it is currently $2 million under budget.

Mayor Jennifer Macksey, who leads the School Committee, sent a message to local residents about possible noise and construction disturbances. Since the mayor was absent, City Councilor Marie McCarron included the letter in the council's minutes during Tuesday's meeting.

Get our free mobile app

Ryan Pause/TSM Ryan Pause/TSM loading...

Increased Neighborhood Activity

In the letter, the mayor stated that the city has signed a contract with Fontaine as the main contractor and that Collier's International, acting as the owner's project manager, will continue supervising the project.

"You may notice increased activity in the area surrounding the school, including construction vehicles, equipment and occasional noise during the week of March, 9, 2026. The general contractor is expected to mobilize equipment on site to begin demolition and abatement of the existing building. Around the same time, installation of the site fencing in the initial stages of the site work will begin. We are committed to maintaining clear and consistent communication with the neighborhood throughout this approximately 18-month project. Updates will be shared through the school website and newsletters and will include information about major milestones, any changes to traffic patterns and activities that may temporarily affect the surrounding area." - Mayor Jennifer Macksey

Read More: Recent Study Names The Most Boring Cities In Massachusetts

Ryan Pause/TSM Ryan Pause/TSM loading...

Construction Hours and Where to Receive Updates

The mayor stated that the project team will be present every day and will collaborate closely with the main contractor to ensure all work occurs between 7 a.m. and 6 p.m.

If you'd like to receive occasional construction updates, you can send your email to Jeffrey Manley at Jeffrey.Manly@Collierseng.com or to Todd Ashford at Todd.Ashford@Collierseng.com.

Top Ten Capacities in the Country for High School Basketball Championship Games It's about to be March and that means March Madness of course. Don't forget, the high school basketball playoffs also get a lot of fans in attendance as well. Here are the top ten biggest venues where the games will be played in 2026. Gallery Credit: Stryker