Massachusetts features numerous charming and historic towns, some of which are regarded as the Bay State’s hidden gems, according to World Atlas.

The American Revolution In Massachusetts

For example, consider Concord. It was the site of the first battle of the American Revolutionary War and is often called "the birthplace of the nation." However, Provincetown and many other places also have equally rich histories.

However, the World Atlas named this city, located 140 miles west of the coast, the top best-kept secret.

North Adams, Massachusetts, Home To The 'Best-Kept' Secrets

The city is located along the scenic Hoosic River, near the western entrance of the Hoosac Tunnel.

First Tunnel In America To Be Constructed With Rocks

This was the first central rock tunnel built in the United States. North Adams, which was once part of Adams, would later become its own city, incorporated in 1878.

North Adams hosts one of the top colleges

North Adams hosts the Massachusetts College of Liberal Arts, established in 1894 as the "North Adams Normal School" and part of the Massachusetts state university system.

Art Is The Heart Of North Adams

What makes this city unique among other towns in Berkshire is its strong focus on the arts, especially in North Adams. The highlight is the Massachusetts Museum of Contemporary Art (MASS MoCA), the largest contemporary art museum in the United States.

This establishment showcases a diverse range of contemporary artworks and attracts visitors from around the world, contributing to the area's vibrant cultural scene. Its vast industrial space has been repurposed to house numerous exhibitions, installations, and performances, making it a central hub for both artists and art enthusiasts.

North Adams Also Offers a Variety of Nature to Explore

We can't overlook the hidden gem of Natural Bridge State Park, located in the back of North Adams. This park features the only naturally formed white marble arch in North America, drawing tourists from all over the region each year.

