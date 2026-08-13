As per World Atlas, Massachusetts is home to numerous charming historic towns, with some considered the Bay State’s hidden gems.

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The American Revolution in Massachusetts

For example, consider Concord, the site of the first battle of the American Revolutionary War, often called "the birthplace of the nation." However, Provincetown and many other places also have equally rich histories.

Nevertheless, the World Atlas referred to this city, located 140 miles offshore, as a carefully guarded secret.

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North Adams, Massachusetts, Celebrated for Its Hidden Gems

The city is located along the scenic Hoosic River, close to the west entrance of the Hoosac Tunnel.

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America's first tunnel, constructed from rock

This was the first central rock tunnel built in the United States. North Adams, originally part of Adams, later became a separate city and was officially incorporated in 1878.

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North Adams hosts one of the top colleges.

North Adams hosts the Massachusetts College of Liberal Arts, established in 1894 as the "North Adams Normal School" and now integrated into the Massachusetts state university system.

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Art represents the spirit of North Adams.

What distinguishes this city from other Berkshire towns is its strong focus on the arts, especially in North Adams. The key highlight is the Massachusetts Museum of Contemporary Art (MASS MoCA), which is the largest contemporary art museum in the United States.

This venue showcases a diverse range of contemporary artworks and appeals to visitors from around the world, enhancing the vibrant cultural scene of the area. Its spacious industrial interior has been converted into a hub for exhibitions, installations, and performances, making it a central spot for artists and art enthusiasts.

Read More: North Adams Man Pleads Not Guilty After Armed Standoff in June

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North Adams also offers a variety of natural attractions to explore.

Discover the hidden gem at Natural Bridge State Park in North Adams, which features North America's only naturally occurring white marble arch and draws visitors from around the region each year.

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