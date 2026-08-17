If you grew up in the 80s and 90s, or if you're a 90s baby like me who grew up in the 2000s, you probably remember when North Adams had its own place to watch the latest Hollywood flicks. This was long before streaming, and if you missed a movie you wanted to see at the theater, you were stuck waiting for months, and sometimes even a year, before it was released on home video or DVD.

That said, let's see if you remember the original location of the North Adams Multiplex Cinema.

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North Adams Cinema 6

North Adams Cinema 6 was housed in the former North Adams Plaza, just north of the Adams border, until its closure in 2006. This is where my parents and older siblings brought me to see many of the amazing movies we know today, ranging from 'Stuart Little' to 'Pirates of the Caribbean.' By the way, 'Dead Man's Chest' was the very last movie I saw there, just before it closed.

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North Adams Plaza Property Today

We made lots of memories here, from weekend movie nights to summer camp field trips. Since I lived in Adams at the time, the drive was very short. Did I mention that my grandparents had to rescue my dad and me once because his car broke down in the parking lot? Good times.

The Plaza has since been torn down and now houses National Grid equipment. The building may be gone, but the memories remain.

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North Adams MoviePlex 8 2007-2023

This brings us, of course, to the multiplex cinema we will know and miss today. It is located in the former K-Mart Plaza, known as The Steeplecity Plaza, in downtown North Adams. The first film I saw here after the theater moved was 'Norbit,' starring Eddie Murphy. Then, of course, many other great films and maybe a school field trip or two there.

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MoviePlex 8 Today

MoviePlex 8 closed its doors indefinitely on January 31, 2023. According to The Berkshire Eagle, the reason for the closure was unknown. The plaza itself is still active, but the theater today still sits, awaiting new opportunities.

While The Beacon Cinema is my new go-to multiplex, it would be amazing if North Adams had a cinema of its own again for those who don't have the mobility to get to Pittsfield. Phoenix Theatres, if you're reading this, could this be a new location opportunity in the near future?

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