On May 12th, Tuesday, 48-year-old David Louis Boucher appeared before the Northern Berkshire District Court charged with murder. He is accused of killing his father, 67-year-old David Allen Boucher, at 258 Walnut Street, a multi-unit residence. The defendant is currently detained without the possibility of bail.

According to the Berkshire DA's Office, on May 11th, around 11:49 a.m., David Louis Boucher, aged 48, entered the North Adams Police Department and admitted to killing his father. The police then alerted the Berkshire State Police Detective Unit just after noon. Both agencies arrived at the scene, where they found the victim in his apartment and secured the area while waiting for a search warrant.

Late on Monday evening, law enforcement officers carried out a search warrant at 256 and 258 Walnut Street. Early evidence suggests that the defendant physically assaulted his father inside the apartment at 258 and repeatedly stabbed him with a sharp object. Furthermore, initial findings—including the state of the body and statements from the defendant—indicate that D.L. Boucher murdered his father approximately a week before confessing to the police.

The investigation is still in the initial phases. The Chief Medical Examiner's Office has taken possession of the body. The agencies participating in the investigation are the North Adams Police Department, the Berkshire State Police Detective Unit, the Massachusetts State Police Crime Scene Services Section, and the Massachusetts State Police Crime Laboratory.

The defendant is currently detained at the Berkshire County House of Correction, with his future court appearance set for June 12th at the Northern Berkshire District Court.

Massachusetts State Police's Most Wanted The latest list of the Massachusetts Police's most wanted fugitives. Gallery Credit: mass.gov