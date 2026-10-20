Back in May, a North Adams man was accused of stealing from and then killing his father by stabbing David Allen Boucher, 67, at their Walnut Street home.

The Berkshire Eagle reports that David Louis Boucher, 48, pleaded not guilty in Berkshire Superior Court on Monday to one murder charge and two larceny charges. A grand jury indicted him on those charges in September.

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How The Events Unfolded

According to the Berkshire DA's Office, on May 11th, around 11:49 a.m., David Louis Boucher, aged 48, entered the North Adams Police Department and six days later admitted to killing his father. That's when police found the father's body. District Attorney Tim Shugrue described a "horrific scene" within the home, with a number of stab wounds that appear to have been inflicted by different objects.

Shugrue said the son has a history of mental illness, which may explain why he delayed turning himself in to police. At his arraignment on Monday, Boucher was asked how he wanted to plead and initially answered, "Guilty." His defense attorney, Joshua Hochberg, told him that a defendant cannot plead guilty at an arraignment.

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The Outcome So Far

Judge Michael Callan entered a not guilty plea for Boucher. Boucher was ordered not to contact a family member or his minor child, whom he had tried to reach from the Berkshire House of Corrections, where he is being held. He is due back in court in April.