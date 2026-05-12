North Adams Man Facing A Murder Charge Of Family Member

A man from North Adams faces murder charges following the death of a family member on Monday morning, authorities report.

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North Adams Man Charged With Murder Of Family Member

On May 11, around 11:49 a.m., the North Adams Police responded to a home at 256 Walnut Street after 48-year-old David Louis Boucher contacted them to report that he had murdered a family member.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found an adult man who had died inside the house. Authorities have not yet identified the victim publicly as they continue their investigation.

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Boucher, residing at the Walnut Street address, was detained peacefully and faces a single murder charge. Officials announced he is set to appear in court for arraignment on Tuesday morning at Northern Berkshire District Court.

Investigators stressed that the incident currently poses no danger to the public.

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The North Adams Police Department continues to investigate the case, working together with the Berkshire District Attorney’s Office and the Massachusetts State Police Detective Unit assigned to that office.

Authorities have not disclosed further information regarding the events leading to the death or any potential motive.

The Berkshire District Attorney’s Office will address all media questions related to the case. Officials stated that no additional information is available at the moment as investigators continue their examination of the incident.

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