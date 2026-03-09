Nip bottles are an affordable and convenient choice for most drinkers in Massachusetts.

You can find them on most liquor store shelves, but some cities and towns in Massachusetts prohibit the sale of nips.

Recent discussions have centered on banning the sale of Nip bottles in North Adams, which led to a plan to set up Nip-bottle returns for the city. However, the funds to keep the program going are at its wits' end.

Why are communities banning Nip bottles?

Nip bottles are being banned in some communities in Massachusetts, mainly to reduce the significant litter they generate. Because they are too small to be recycled effectively, they often end up on streets and in waterways. Other reasons for these bans include concerns about public intoxication, alcohol-related harm, and public safety, especially related to the ease of drinking while driving.

Funding Running Low On Nip Bottle Solution for North Adams

As of March 5, Laura Baran, the senior director of employment and community-based day services at Berkshire Family and Individual Resources (BFAIR), stated that 14,835 nip bottles had been returned to the organization's redemption center since January 1.

Since then, according to The Berkshire Eagle, it has only received a single donation of $40, which is enough to cover around 800 nip returns. Baran mentioned that BFAIR still has sufficient funds to redeem approximately 9,000 more nips, equating to about $450.

North Adams city councilor Keith Bona initiated the pilot program following concerns raised by Police Chief Mark Bailey about the disposal of street nips and a request for council discussion on a possible ban. In late October, the Public Safety Committee, which was scheduled to consider the nap ban, decided to postpone the discussion to evaluate the program's effectiveness.

Currently, Nips cannot be redeemed in the state, unlike standard liquor and beverage bottles. However, in October, Bona inquired whether BFAIR’s Redemption Center could accept them if he obtained funding for the returns.

What Is BEFAIR, and How Can Residents Donate to Support the Program?

BFAIR is a human services organization in North Adams that assists adults and children with disabilities and their families. It offers employment opportunities and various services to individuals, including positions at the redemption center.

The reports indicate that the nips are arriving from various parts of Northern Berkshire County, such as North Adams, Williamstown, Adams, and Cheshire. BFAIR tracks this information by asking redeemers about their locations and recording the details.

Donations can be sent to BFAIR by making checks payable to "Nip program."

