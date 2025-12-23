What Do You Think Should Be Done About Nip Bottles In North Adams? Here’s A Solution That Works

Nip bottles are a cheap and convenient option for most drinkers in Massachusetts.

You can find them on most liquor store shelves, but some cities and towns in Massachusetts ban the sale of nips.

Recent discussions have taken place about banning the sale of Nip bottles in North Adams.

Why are communities banning Nip bottles?

Nip bottles are being banned in some communities in Massachusetts, mainly to reduce the significant litter they generate. Because they are too small to be recycled effectively, they often end up on streets and in waterways. Other reasons for these bans include concerns about public intoxication, alcohol-related harm, and public safety, especially related to the ease of drinking while driving.

Nip Bottle Solution for North Adams

For over a month and a half, BFAIR's nip bottle program has been paying five cents per returned bottle, with thousands returned each week.

According to The Berkshire Eagle, the Bottle and Can Redemption Center collected 17,495 nip bottles from Northern Berkshire residents in its first seven weeks, returning roughly $875 to residents. The center still has funding to process another 27,220 bottles. North Adams city councilor Keith Bona proposed this idea in October, as Nips are currently non-redeemable in Massachusetts. He has raised concerns that funds may run out in the Spring.

"My concern is at this rate, funds could run out by Spring, and that is when we would see how much cleaner areas are from these bottles," - City Councilor Keith Bona

Donations can be sent to BFAIR by making checks payable to "Nip program."

Should Massachusetts consider making NIP bottles redeemable? Please share your thoughts on our station app and social media.

