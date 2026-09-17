When I first got my license in 2014, I always kept a quarter or two on hand in case I needed it to park on North Adams' city streets. But over the years, I realized how outdated the meters are. Some don't even function, and enforcement isn't a priority, as I've personally seen people parked with expired meters.

But now, the city is looking to change all that, no pun intended, as they are looking to bring parking into the next generation, similar to how Pittsfield manages parking on its city streets. Here's what they're looking at.

Ryan Pause/TSM Ryan Pause/TSM

North Adams Parking Meters Outdated: Officials Want 'Change'

According to The Berkshire Eagle, North Adams Police Chief Mark Bailey told the city council he's concerned about how much revenue the city may be missing because of outdated parking meters. He recently requested the North Adams Traffic Commission to collaborate with the mayor’s office in establishing a new parking payment system for the city. The preferred system would support credit cards, mobile payments, and coins, while ensuring low fees for residents.

Ryan Pause/TSM Ryan Pause/TSM

North Adams Lacks Use Of A Parking App

Councilor Keith Bona said the city lacks a parking app, despite being told in the past that one was in the works. Park Mobile is the most popular option because it would cost the city nothing; however, the company takes a cut from each digital payment.

People can pay for parking online by entering their license plate number and a unique code displayed on a sign or a sticker on older meters. Many apps also allow users to check remaining time on the meter and add more time directly from their phones. This system would also simplify parking enforcement. If someone prefers to use traditional meters and insert quarters, there would be no extra charge. Do you think this is a good idea? Let us know on our station app.

Get our free mobile app

Historical Artifacts From the USS Massachusetts Recovered by the FBI Missing for 30 years, rare WWII artifacts and documents from the USS Massachusetts have been returned to Fall River's Battleship Cove thanks to the FBI and a Texas family. Gallery Credit: Tim Weisberg