Justice has finally been served, but this will be a lifelong trauma for the victim. The Berkshire District Attorney's Office said a North Adams man was sentenced Monday to nine to 12 years in state prison after a jury found him guilty of raping a 16-year-old girl.

A Berkshire Superior Court jury found Joseph Pini, 49, of Porter Street, guilty of two rape charges and one charge of providing alcohol to someone under 21. The jury returned its verdict Friday after four hours of deliberation.

Photo by Sasun Bughdaryan on Unsplash judges gavel and open book on table

How The Trial Played Out

During the trial, prosecutors presented evidence that Pini brought the victim to his home, supplied her with alcohol, and raped her twice in November 2022. He initially pleaded not guilty to the charges at his 2023 arraignment and was released on the condition that he not contact the victim or any minors.

Berkshire District Attorney Timothy Shugrue credited the North Adams Police Department and the office's Child Abuse Unit for their dedicated work in securing the conviction. He also expressed sympathy for the victim.

Court records indicate that Pini's case was delayed for more than five months in 2024 as he awaited a court-appointed attorney. In 2018, he pleaded guilty to possessing heroin with intent to distribute and served a two-year sentence at the Berkshire County House of Correction.

"While no verdict can undo the harm she endured, I hope that the guilty verdict and sentencing bring a measure of closure and allow her the opportunity to move forward,” - Berkshire District Attorney Timothy Shugrue