The other day, I was scrolling through social media when I noticed something out of the ordinary. You would think something like this would only happen in cities like Boston or New York, but it seems to be a problem even in North Adams.

According to a Facebook post, seven rats were hanging outside the North Adams Subway Restaurant on Main Street on June 1. While we can't confirm whether the rats were inside the restaurant, we can explain why they would be in that area.

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River Rats

Given that Subway is right next to the Hoosic River, it's no surprise these rodents don't live too far away.

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Why Do Rats Live Near Rivers?

According to Google, rats tend to inhabit areas near rivers because these environments offer consistent water sources, abundant food, and stable soil for burrowing. The soft, easy-to-dig soil along riverbanks makes it ideal for nests, while thick vegetation helps them hide from predators and provides direct access to water.

Since rodents need a steady supply of water to survive, rivers serve as a reliable water source. Rats are also surprisingly adept swimmers, using rivers to travel, gather food, and flee threats.

Read More: What ATV Riders In Massachusetts Need To Know This Season

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What Do You Do If Your Property Has a Rat Problem?

Mass Audubon states that the only effective way to permanently prevent rodents from entering homes is to use integrated pest management. This approach involves removing food sources, sealing entry points, and eliminating any remaining rodents. They also suggest ensuring trash cans are securely covered.

Have you seen any rats on the city streets in general? Let us know on our app.