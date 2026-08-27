Police Arrested A Thief In North Adams For Stealing Adult ‘Toys’ From Cheeky LLC

You don't see this every day, especially in North Adams. But according to Cheeky LLC, this may actually be a new record.

For those wondering, Cheeky LLC is a size-inclusive Lingerie and Bra store located at 77 Main Street in North Adams. Their mission is to make all women feel safe, seen, supported, beautiful, and empowered. That all changed, at least for 15 minutes, when a guy wearing an “A Lot Going On At The Moment" shirt walked in and created what they call "their biggest heist yet." Here's how it all unfolded.

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Thief Steals From Cheeky LLC In North Adams

The man walked into the store, browsed the shelves, and even greeted staff with questions while quickly stuffing his backpack with items like lube, vibrators, butt plugs, a ball gag, and a 4-way leather wrist/ankle cuff set. The store then joked that it would've made sense to have them after he was in custody. All these items were valued at a whopping $1,000!

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Thief Arrested In North Adams, MA, for Stealing From Cheeky LLC

Police were then called. The thief left the store, crossed the street to the bus stop, and tried to flee on the next bus, but North Adams Police stopped him before he could get away. They found his bag of adult 'toys' and a few “extra” vibrators that he had tucked into his pants. Police arrested the individual, but gave no details about the charges he faces.

Cheeky LLC thanks the North Adams Police Department for arresting this individual. They see everything in their store and take inventory seriously.

Support small business — buy your toys, don’t borrow them permanently - Cheeky LLC