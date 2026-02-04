Residents In North Adams Are Reminded To Shovel Sidewalks Or Face Fines

Following the recent snowfall in Massachusetts, residents, particularly in North Adams, are advised to clear their sidewalks or risk fines.

In December, the North Adams Police Department announced on its Facebook page that the City of North Adams is stepping up enforcement of snow and ice removal from sidewalks. Property owners who violate the City Ordinance will be given a 24-hour notice by the police; if the issue is not addressed, a violation will be issued.

Ryan Pause/TSM Ryan Pause/TSM loading...

Who is responsible for clearing the sidewalks?

North Adams Police Chief Mark Bailey states that property owners will get a 24-hour notice if their sidewalks do not comply with the Americans with Disabilities Act. If they do not fix the problem within that period, a city ordinance violation will be issued.

Ryan Pause/TSM Ryan Pause/TSM loading...

The City Ordinance Pink Slip

"The person responsible for a building or lot of land bordering a street or public space within the city, where there is a sidewalk curb, or ramp, must remove all snow, ice and sleet from said areas within 24 hours of storm's conclusion, sidewalks must be cleaned either through removal of collected snow or placement of sand or another suitable substrate within twenty-four hours of appearance."

Get our free mobile app

Read More: New 'Toll' Law Could Happen For Drivers In Massachusetts

Ryan Pause/TSM Ryan Pause/TSM loading...

Penalties for not clearing sidewalks

For a first offense, a warning will be issued; for a second offense, a fine will follow if a warning was already given. The chief also stated that the city would attempt to assist seniors or those unable to shovel. However, this warning targeted "absentee landlords" and businesses that neglect shoveling or push snow into already congested streets, serving as a deterrent before the situation worsens.

Things Kids Did on a Snow Day in the '90s A look back at what it was like to have a snow day as a kid in the '90s. Gallery Credit: Danielle Kootman