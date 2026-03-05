Subway Opens Its Second Location In North Adams Inside Walmart

As a regular shopper at the North Adams Walmart, I've always wondered about what's happening behind the scenes with the former Dunkin' space now leased to another tenant. When the Supercenter opened in 2012, I wasn't very interested in Dunkin' at first, but after I started loving their coffee, I couldn't go back.

Since the in-store Dunkin' closed, Subway has officially opened inside the North Adams Walmart.

What is the best way to utilize the space that was previously the Dunkin' food court inside the North Adams Walmart?

We recently conducted a poll on our Facebook page that received very positive feedback. Many participants named favorites like KFC, Taco Bell, Pizza Hut, Little Caesars, Auntie Anne's Pretzels, Cinnabon, and Mrs. Fields Cookies.

Although many of these ideas are excellent, most can agree with the decision, while others can disagree, but the deal is sealed.

Subway Now Open in Former Dunkin' Food Court at North Adams Walmart

Since the Pittsfield Walmart has a Subway in its food court, rumors indicated that the North Adams Walmart might also add one. I was recently told that Subway opened on March 4th. So today, I decided to check for myself.

Do you believe Subway will succeed at the North Adams Walmart?

I believe Subway will succeed in many ways, benefiting both shoppers and employees during their well-deserved breaks. I was also told they will be open daily from 9 am to 9 pm, starting with breakfast and icees served all day.

Do you think Subway inside Walmart is the best? Share your opinions on our station app.

