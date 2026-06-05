According to a Facebook post, seven rats were hanging outside the North Adams Subway Restaurant on Main Street on June 1. The good news is that the restaurant itself has been unaffected and is free of any pests.

Subway management recently confirmed on Facebook that they are aware of a video circulating there showing rodent activity outside their building near the exterior dumpster area and sidewalk. They added that they take food safety, cleanliness, and the trust of our community incredibly seriously, and that they want to address this situation with total transparency.

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Exterior Is the Landlord's Responsibility

They also assured that they are actively working with the building's landlord to resolve exterior issues, such as dumpster placement and other concerns. Rest assured, the restaurant is completely safe, clean, and unaffected.

"As a local small business, we strictly follow rigorous health and safety protocols to ensure our food and environment are spotless." - Ravi Patel, Subway Management

Patel then continued with a few facts about their daily operations:

• Official Health Inspection: We just completed and passed our official health department inspection on May 19th.

• Constant Supervision: Our restaurant undergoes rigorous monthly inspections by the Subway Area Manager, as well as unannounced, surprise inspections by an independent third-party auditor every three months.

• Monthly Professional Pest Control: We partner with Orkin, the industry leader in pest control, to treat and protect the inside of our restaurant every single month. Our indoor facility is secure, clean, and completely pest-free.

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Subway Has Nothing To Hide And Strives For Cleanliness

They emphasize their unwavering commitment to your health and their standards. Transparent and open, they welcome anyone seeking reassurance by offering access to their official inspection reports, Orkin service logs, and immaculate food-preparation areas. Simply ask for the Manager on duty, and they will be happy to show you.

Subway in North Adams is committed to our community and is working to ensure the building's exterior is properly maintained. They then concluded with a thank you for supporting their business and staff. As a Subway lover myself, I will continue to support them because every time I go inside, the place is spotless and always shining. Heck, I'd even eat off the floor if I could.

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