Management At The North Adams Subway Confirms That No Rats Ever Entered The Establishment
According to a Facebook post, seven rats were hanging outside the North Adams Subway Restaurant on Main Street on June 1. The good news is that the restaurant itself has been unaffected and is free of any pests.
Subway management recently confirmed on Facebook that they are aware of a video circulating there showing rodent activity outside their building near the exterior dumpster area and sidewalk. They added that they take food safety, cleanliness, and the trust of our community incredibly seriously, and that they want to address this situation with total transparency.
Exterior Is the Landlord's Responsibility
They also assured that they are actively working with the building's landlord to resolve exterior issues, such as dumpster placement and other concerns. Rest assured, the restaurant is completely safe, clean, and unaffected.
"As a local small business, we strictly follow rigorous health and safety protocols to ensure our food and environment are spotless." - Ravi Patel, Subway Management
Patel then continued with a few facts about their daily operations:
Subway Has Nothing To Hide And Strives For Cleanliness
They emphasize their unwavering commitment to your health and their standards. Transparent and open, they welcome anyone seeking reassurance by offering access to their official inspection reports, Orkin service logs, and immaculate food-preparation areas. Simply ask for the Manager on duty, and they will be happy to show you.
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