Before you know it, the holidays will be here in Berkshire County. And if you're a longtime Northern Berkshire resident like me, there's no better way to celebrate than by attending the annual tree lighting in North Adams.

Every year, two large Christmas trees get donated by residents and businesses in the Northern Berkshire community ranging from 25-30 feet in height. They set them up on both sides of Main Street to enhance the festive atmosphere in downtown North Adams for the upcoming holiday season.

On top of that, the community gathers in Monument Square every year for a special tree-lighting ceremony. Here's what you should know.

Ryan Pause/TSM (used with permission by Nick Mantello) Ryan Pause/TSM (used with permission by Nick Mantello)

The Annual North Adams Tree Lighting: What You Should Know

Save the date for Wednesday, November 25 (Thanksgiving Eve), as the annual North Adams tree lighting will be held from 5:30-6:15 pm. Residents are asked to gather to count down the seconds until the switch is thrown and thousands of twinkling lights adorn downtown.

Once the trees are lit, the North Adams Fire Department fire engine will make its way through downtown with Mr. and Mrs. Santa Claus. Santa and his helpers will bring gifts for the first 500 children. You can also enjoy hot cocoa and cookies from the First Baptist Church.

Get our free mobile app

Ryan Pause/TSM (used with permission by Nick Mantello) Ryan Pause/TSM (used with permission by Nick Mantello)

Traffic Notes, Special Thanks, And More Information

Please note that Traffic will be routed away from the tree at Monument Square on Main St. (between the First Congregational Church and First Baptist Church in North Adams).

MountainOne made this event possible. Plus, special thanks to North Adams Public Works, Wire & Alarm, North Adams Police Department, and North Adams Fire Department for the days of work you put in to prepare for this holiday tradition.

For details about the tree lighting, contact the Office of Tourism & Community Events at 413-664-6180 or tourism@northadams-ma.gov.