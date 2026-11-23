The holidays have arrived in Berkshire County. If, like me, you're a longtime Northern Berkshire resident, there's no better way to celebrate than attending North Adams' annual tree lighting.

Each year, residents and businesses in the Northern Berkshire community donate two large Christmas trees, each 25 to 30 feet tall. The trees are placed on either side of Main Street to create a festive atmosphere in downtown North Adams for the holiday season.

Each year, the community comes together in Monument Square for a special tree-lighting ceremony. Here's what to know as it happens this week!

Ryan Pause/TSM (used with permission by Nick Mantello) Ryan Pause/TSM (used with permission by Nick Mantello)

What to Know About the Annual North Adams Tree Lighting

Mark your calendar for this Wednesday, November 25 (Thanksgiving Eve), for the annual North Adams tree lighting, from 5:30 to 6:15 pm. Residents are invited to gather and count down to the switch being thrown, bringing thousands of twinkling lights to downtown.

Once the trees are lit, the North Adams Fire Department fire engine will travel through downtown with Mr. and Mrs. Santa Claus. Santa and his helpers will give gifts to the first 500 children. Enjoy hot cocoa and cookies from the First Baptist Church, too.

Get our free mobile app

Read More: Drivers In MA Need To Check Their Lug Nuts On Their Vehicles

Ryan Pause/TSM (used with permission by Nick Mantello) Ryan Pause/TSM (used with permission by Nick Mantello)

Traffic Notes, Special Thanks, and More Information

Traffic will be diverted around the tree at Monument Square on Main St., between the First Congregational Church and First Baptist Church in North Adams.

MountainOne made this event possible. We’d also like to thank North Adams Public Works, Wire & Alarm, the North Adams Police Department, and the North Adams Fire Department for the many days of work they put in to prepare for this holiday tradition.

For more information about the tree lighting, contact the Office of Tourism & Community Events at 413-664-6180 or tourism@northadams-ma.gov.