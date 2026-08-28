Talk about a scary situation. But luckily, no one was seriously injured.

NAFD, NAPD, and MBEMS responded to Marshall Street, where they found a pickup truck that crashed into a building's storefront.

Ryan Pause/TSM (used with permission by Nick Mantello) Ryan Pause/TSM (used with permission by Nick Mantello)

Pickup Truck Crashes Into Storefront In North Adams, MA

North Adams 911 reports that a black Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck was headed south on Marshall when it lost control and crashed into Brewsters, a nearby antique shop, and Tres Ninos Taqueria, both located at 18 and 20 Marshall Street. The crash occurred around 10 pm on Thursday, August 27, 2026. A light post and parking meter were also impacted by the crash.

Mayor Jennifer Macksey, who was also at the scene at the time, said the passenger was checked and had no injuries. However, the driver was transported to the hospital with unknown injuries.

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Ryan Pause/TSM (used with permission by Nick Mantello) Ryan Pause/TSM (used with permission by Nick Mantello)

Brewsters And Tres Ninos Taqueria In North Adams Remain Closed After Pickup Truck Crashes Into Storefront

The Berkshire Eagle reported that all the glass at Brewsters' front was shattered, while glass from Tres Ninos' north side was spread across Marshall Street. City crews used push brooms and sweepers to clear the debris, and the southbound side of the street stayed open.

Building owner David Carver of Scarfoni and Associates said he didn't know when repairs would begin or how extensive the damage was. However, both businesses said they and their employees are okay and will let customers know when they reopen, which is also unknown, after the damage is repaired.