Something’s ‘Brewing’ At The Former Dunkin’ Food Court Inside The North Adams Walmart

As a frequent shopper at the North Adams Walmart, I've always wondered what’s going on behind the scenes with another tenant occupying what used to be Dunkin'. When the Supercenter opened in 2012, I wasn't too excited about Dunkin' at first, but once I got hooked on their coffee, there was no turning back.

Since the in-store Dunkin' closed, it has been overdue to decide what should replace it in the sitting area. After all, it's a perfect spot for those looking to relax and shop simultaneously.

WNAW Facebook WNAW Facebook loading...

What Should Fill the Former Dunkin' Food Court Inside the North Adams Walmart?

We recently conducted a poll on our Facebook page, and the response has been overwhelmingly positive. Many suggested favorites like KFC, Taco Bell, Pizza Hut, Little Caesars, Auntie Anne's Pretzels, Cinnabon, and even Mrs. Fields Cookies.

While many of these ideas are great, someone might suggest what will actually open inside the North Adams Walmart.



Read More: The Christmas Capital In America Can Be Found In Massachusetts

Google Streetview Google Streetview loading...

What Could Actually Fill the Old Dunkin' Food Court Inside North Adams Walmart

Since the Walmart in Pittsfield has a Subway in its food court, the North Adams Walmart might also add one. It could also be included among the suggestions from our recent poll. It hasn't been confirmed yet, but there have recently been reports of construction noise in the store coming from the vacant space.

Unsplash Unsplash loading...

Do you think Subway will succeed at the North Adams Walmart?

I believe Subway will succeed in many ways, not only for shoppers who visit the store but also for employees during their well-deserved breaks.

Do you think Subway inside Walmart is the best? Let us know on our station app.

Get our free mobile app

These Are America's 10 Most Unhealthy Fast Food Restaurants