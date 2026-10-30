The North Adams Police Department described a "significant" water main break downtown.

The affected area runs from the post office on Ashland St. to American Legion Dr. Drivers are being asked to use alternate routes, as the area is currently shut down and DPW is assessing the situation to make repairs as quickly as possible.

This is causing areas of the city to have little to no water pressure for residents, including a major area affecting students and staff.

Google/Streetview Google/Streetview

MCLA Campus Closed Due To Water Main Break

The campus is closed, and all classes have been canceled because there is no running water. This means no working sinks, showers, or toilets. They're asking only essential employees to report to campus, and if residential students have somewhere to go, they encourage them to leave campus until water service is restored.

MCLA will temporarily provide portable restrooms and bottled water for students in need and who have nowhere to go until water service is restored.

At this time, the North Adams Police Department is also asking all residents to be patient. As we all know, the DPW always does an amazing job keeping up with our city when things fall into disrepair. As someone who knows someone who works for them, I know how much they go through, and their work never goes unnoticed.

We will share updates as information becomes available.