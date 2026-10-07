A Trial Date Has Been Set For North Adams Woman Accused Of Murdering Her Grandmother

After a long four-year wait for updates, a trial date has been set for a woman accused of killing her grandmother in North Adams four years ago. According to iberkshires.com, a jury trial for Kelsie Cote will take place on May 24, 2027, in the Berkshire Superior Court.

Cote, 30, is accused of killing 74-year-old Doris A. Cote, who was found dead at her home on Church Street in North Adams on Nov. 1, 2022, with sharp- and blunt-force injuries. Cote has pleaded not guilty to five felony charges: murder; armed assault with intent to murder a person aged 60 or older; two counts of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon against a person aged 60 or older; and withholding evidence from official proceedings.

Hearings on motions to suppress evidence are scheduled for November 30 and December 1.

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Why Was Cote's Case Delayed?

A status conference took place on Sept. 28. Assistant District Attorney Marianne Shelvey, who represents the Berkshire County District Attorney's Office, asked to have certain documents impounded, and Judge Maureen Hogan approved the request. Cote is represented by attorney Kevin Joseph Reddington, who also represents Lindsay Clancy, a Duxbury woman accused of killing her three children in 2023. Reports say Clancy’s seven-week trial in Plymouth County delayed Cote's case, ending in a mistrial on Sept. 4.

The Berkshire Eagle reported that Reddington told the court he wants Cote's statements excluded because she was not read her Miranda rights. He also said he plans to seek suppression of evidence gathered during a search, arguing that police lacked probable cause to obtain the warrant.

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Allegations Against Cote Include:

On or about Oct. 26 and Nov. 1, Cote allegedly altered, destroyed, mutilated, or concealed a record, document, or other object, or attempted to do so, to impair its integrity for use in an official proceeding.

On or between Oct. 31 and Nov. 1, Cote allegedly assaulted and beat her grandmother with a paperweight and scissors, assaulted her with scissors with the intent to murder, and by such assault did kill her in her home at 300 Church St.

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What Cote Told Police

During police interviews before her arrest, Cote said she panicked upon finding her grandmother's body and did not call for help right away. Police also reported that Cote admitted to cleaning up the scene.

The affidavit includes a photocopy of Doris Cote's will that names Kelsie Cote as an heir to more than $1,000,000.

Massachusetts State Police's Most Wanted The latest list of the Massachusetts Police's most wanted fugitives. Gallery Credit: mass.gov