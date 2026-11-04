As a Northern Berkshire native, there's a lot to do during the holidays. With Halloween in the books for 2026, it's time to start thinking about many great events coming up in the next two months.

Don't worry, we didn't forget about Thanksgiving, as that should always come before Christmas anyway. However you think of it, it is totally up to you.

Whether you live in Williamstown, North Adams, Adams, or Cheshire, there's a holiday event coming near you. Events range from holiday walks to Christmas tree-lighting celebrations, bazaars, and even holiday train rides.

If any of that interests you, we have you covered. Here's the list.

2026 Holiday Events Worth Attending In The Northern Berkshires Every year, the Northern Berkshires offer something for everyone, with holiday events ranging from craft fairs and bazaars to scenic train rides and holiday tree lightings. Whatever you like, we have you covered. Check out the full list below. Gallery Credit: Ryan Pause/TSM, Explore Adams

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Ryan Pause/TSM (used with permission by Nick Mantello) Ryan Pause/TSM (used with permission by Nick Mantello)

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Which event interests you most?

Personally, if I were to pick an event to attend, it would be the bazaars, tree lightings, and train rides. As long as the train has been in town, I haven't taken a ride. If I do, I will be sure to take some pictures and videos to show everyone.

If you have anything you'd like to share with us from any of the events listed over the years, you are more than welcome to send pictures and videos through our app. I'll be happy to share them with the world.

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Also, if you're looking to travel around New England for the holidays, check out these Most Magical Winter Wonderland Towns in New England.