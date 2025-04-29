As the weather warms up in Massachusetts, numerous options for outdoor recreation become available. The Bay State has more than 3,060,000 acres of state forest land available, according to Wikipedia. This State Forest, which happens to be the largest in the state, is a great place to enjoy some fresh air.

According to Mass.gov and RiderPlanet USA, October Mountain State Forest is the largest state forest in Massachusetts, covering approximately 16,500 acres. There are several access points to the renowned Appalachian Trail for hikers that run through the forest.

The state forest has 27 miles of ATV trails, known for their challenging, rocky, and looped terrain. I learned this lesson the hard way about five years ago when I took my little Camry out for a drive. The area is sometimes nicknamed "Rocktober" due to its rugged landscape.

The trails are open for motorized use during daylight hours from May to early November, and snowmobiles are permitted during the winter months. The forest has one campground that offers basic amenities, but it does not provide direct access to the trails. As a result, any vehicles that are not street-legal must be towed from the staging area.

If you want to enjoy fresh air and explore for miles, October Mountain State Forest is the perfect destination.

You can find a complete list of rules and regulations at this link.

