The Strangest Legends And Unexplained Stories In The Berkshires

Ever since I was a kid, I've been interested in the paranormal. While I can't prove whether what I've experienced is real, I believe something exists on the other side.

With Halloween season here, it's more than appropriate to talk about unexplained phenomena in the Berkshires. Considering that we live in an area with a history that dates back centuries.

One of them is the unexplained legend of 'Old Coot' on Mount Greylock. Let's dive into the strangest story.

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The Unexplained Story Of 'Old Coot' On Mount Greylock In MA

The story follows William Saunders, also known as Bill, a farmer from North Adams who left home in 1861 to fight for the Union in the Civil War. After he was badly wounded and lost contact with his family, Belle believed he had died and married someone else. When Saunders returned home in 1865, he found his children calling another man “Daddy.” Rather than disrupt their happy lives, he chose to stay away.

Saunders settled on the slopes of Mount Greylock, where he built a rough shack near the meeting point of the Bellows Pipe and Thunderbolt Ski trails. He lived in seclusion, working as a farm laborer and earning the nickname “Old Coot” from locals. One bitter winter day, hunters discovered his frozen body inside the cabin.

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Does 'Old Coot' Still "Haunt" Mount Greylock?

Witnesses said that when Saunders's body was found, a shadowy figure rose and disappeared into the woods. According to legend, his ghost only walks uphill, never downhill. Reports of him are most common during the last two weeks of January, when he is said to wander the old paths near the Bellows Pipe and Thunderbolt trails.

The story gained widespread attention in print in January 1939, when the North Adams Transcript published an article ahead of a local downhill ski race. The piece even included a mysterious, blurry photograph of the apparition, reportedly taken by a search party. Some historians think the early newspaper accounts began as a publicity stunt, but the legend has persisted for generations.

I'm not going to lie, I've been wanting to take a hike up the old Bellows Pipe and Thunderbolt trails just to see if anything unexplained happens. The question is, have you experienced anything to do with 'Old Coot' on the mountain? Let us know in our station app.