Massachusetts Oldest Road Still Carries Thousands Of Drivers Daily Without Recognition

Every day in Massachusetts, we travel these roads and frequently complain about potholes or wonder, 'When will the streets be fixed?' Although it's not just about potholes, the main issue is the aging infrastructure of the roads.

Unsplash Unsplash

What is the Bay State's oldest road?

According to Onlyinyourstate.com, the road is called The King's Highway. King Charles II created it in 1650, and it gradually expanded south from Boston until 1735. At that time, it was mainly used for mail delivery between New York City and Boston, with horse-drawn carriages as the only transportation.

Getty/Dennis Tangney Jr. Getty/Dennis Tangney Jr.

How long is the King's Highway?

The King's Highway extends 1,300 miles from Boston and Cambridge to New Haven and Fairfield.

Getty/Dennis Tangney Jr. Getty/Dennis Tangney Jr.

Where the King's Highway starts

From there, you can travel along the highway to states such as New York, New Jersey, Delaware, Maryland, Virginia, North Carolina, and South Carolina. You might think, "This all sounds familiar." But, it's not Interstate 95.

Historic Route 20 Historic Route 20

Which other places does the King's Highway connect to?

The King's Highway connects to the two longest U.S. Routes: Route 1, running north and south, and Route 20, running east and west. As a result, the oldest highway is located here in Massachusetts, and you probably drive on it daily without realizing.

Are you heading south along the East Coast from Massachusetts? Do you prefer taking Interstate 95 or the historic Route 1? Let us know your choice on our station app.

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See the Must-Drive Roads in Every State Gallery Credit: Sarah Jones