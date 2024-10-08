One Of The Best Spots In Massachusetts For Fall Family Fun

Every year when the leaves change color and start following, people from all over gather around the Town of Adams for a 2-day event that's guarantee Fall Family Fun.

You might have already seen the billboard advertising RambleFest while driving down the main roads around the Berkshires.

What is RambleFest?

RambleFest is a a variety of Fall festivities that all take place on Columbus Day or Indigenous Peoples' Day Weekend (however you look at the weekend). A big gathering party kicks everything off on Sunday, October 13th at the "Adams Visitor's Center" parking lot. Home to Thunderbolt Ski Museum that is open to general public, the Ashuwillticook Rail Trail (Bike Trail) you can go for a stroll on.

Or if you want to take a train ride through the scenic area, hop a board the Berkshire Scenic Railway.

Where is the Adams Visitor's Center?

The Adams Visitor's Center is located in the heart of downtown Adams, Massachusetts on 3 Hoosac Street. The entire event is outdoors where you can also enjoy live music with Jack Waldheim with the opening act at noon followed by dancing to Even It Up from 2:30 - 5:00p.m.

Monday is "Day 2" also know as "The Ramble."

What is "The Ramble?"

It's where hundreds and sometimes thousands of people set on a long hike up to the summit of Mount Greylock State Reservation and back down. If you happen to see the Adams Forest Wardens, tell them I said hello and thank you for all they do for the Adams Community and beyond!

Are there any rewards if you hike all the way to the top of Mount Greylock?

As mentioned, thousands of people including my good friend Shawn as pictured above takes part in The Ramble every year and everyone receives certificate of achievement of hiking up and down the Mount Greylock Summit with an elevation of 3,491 Feet. Cheshire Harbor Trail is a "hiker's favorite" since it is most gentle out of most of the trails.

Do you have what it takes to hike up and down 6 miles round trip? And let me tell you, Shawn is pretty good at breaking time records when it comes to this festivity!

For information on this event, you can click on "RambleFest."

How long does it take for you to hike up and down Mount Greylock? Let us know on our station app.

