When it comes to naming towns, the choices can be quite intriguing. Ideally, you want a town name to be fitting and welcoming. However, some names can be somewhat confusing, like Peru and Washington in Massachusetts.

Some town names have a rich history, often named after individuals. This particular town's name is uniquely found nowhere else in the world!

Stephentown, New York, was first settled around 1765. The town was officially formed in 1788 from the East Manor of the Rensselaerwyck District. The early pioneers of Stephentown primarily came from New England, particularly Rhode Island and Connecticut.

Originally known as Jericho Hallow in the Massachusetts Bay Colony, the town was renamed in honor of Stephen Van Rensselaer. Located in the southeastern corner of Rensselaer County, Stephentown proudly displays a sign proclaiming it to be the only Stephentown on Earth.

The town covers a total area of 58.1 square miles. Out of this, 58.0 square miles is land, while 0.1 square miles is water. The southern boundary of the town borders Columbia County, New York, and the eastern boundary coincides with the Massachusetts state line. Additionally, the western and central regions of the town are situated on the Rensselaer Plateau.

