A well-known squeeze toy available at Walmart and Ollie’s Bargain Outlet is being recalled due to safety concerns, including the risk of serious injury or death from possible asbestos contamination.

A recall alert issued on Thursday by the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission states that some Orb Funkee Squeeze Toys, particularly two models called Funkee Monkees, may contain asbestos in the sand inside them.

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The Consequences of Inhaling the Recalled Toys

Although there have been no reported injuries or incidents involving the recalled toys, the CPSC states that asbestos can cause health problems if inhaled.

Asbestos is a naturally occurring mineral that can be released into the air when old asbestos-containing materials deteriorate or are discarded, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

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Affects On The Body from Asbestos

Tiny asbestos fibers that are invisible to the naked eye can become lodged in your lungs when exposed. The CDC states that being exposed to asbestos may cause lung cancer, mesothelioma, asbestosis—which involves scarring in the lungs—and pleural disease, which can impact the lining around the lungs and chest cavity.

How Many Toys Have Been Affected By The Recall?

The recall announcement indicates that over 121,000 Orb Funkee squeeze toys could be impacted. This includes the large golden Funkee Monkee as well as the smaller versions available in various colors.

How Do I Know If My Funkee Monkey Is Being Recalled?

Recalled Funkee Monkees feature a date code, 3102491A, located either on the hand of the gold version or on the back of the smaller figures.

If you or your child has one of these toys, it’s advised to stop using it right away and contact The Orb Factory for a refund. You’ll need to confirm the model and date code, then place the toy into a heavy-duty plastic bag and seal it with tape. Afterward, send an email to customerservice@orbtoys.com with a photo of the sealed bag holding the Funkee Monkee.

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If the toy breaks and sand spills out, officials advise wearing a mask and gloves when cleaning up using a damp cloth. Afterward, place the sand, toy, clothes, gloves, and mask into a double bag, seal it securely with tape, and discard it.