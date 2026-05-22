Squeeze Toys Sold At Massachusetts Walmart, Ollie&#8217;s Locations Recalled Over Concern Of Asbestos

Squeeze Toys Sold At Massachusetts Walmart, Ollie’s Locations Recalled Over Concern Of Asbestos

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A well-known squeeze toy available at Walmart and Ollie’s Bargain Outlet is being recalled due to safety concerns, including the risk of serious injury or death from possible asbestos contamination.

recall alert issued on Thursday by the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission states that some Orb Funkee Squeeze Toys, particularly two models called Funkee Monkees, may contain asbestos in the sand inside them.

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The Consequences of Inhaling the Recalled Toys

Although there have been no reported injuries or incidents involving the recalled toys, the CPSC states that asbestos can cause health problems if inhaled.

Asbestos is a naturally occurring mineral that can be released into the air when old asbestos-containing materials deteriorate or are discarded, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

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Affects On The Body from Asbestos

Tiny asbestos fibers that are invisible to the naked eye can become lodged in your lungs when exposed. The CDC states that being exposed to asbestos may cause lung cancer, mesothelioma, asbestosis—which involves scarring in the lungs—and pleural disease, which can impact the lining around the lungs and chest cavity.

How Many Toys Have Been Affected By The Recall?

The recall announcement indicates that over 121,000 Orb Funkee squeeze toys could be impacted. This includes the large golden Funkee Monkee as well as the smaller versions available in various colors.

How Do I Know If My Funkee Monkey Is Being Recalled?

Recalled Funkee Monkees feature a date code, 3102491A, located either on the hand of the gold version or on the back of the smaller figures.

If you or your child has one of these toys, it’s advised to stop using it right away and contact The Orb Factory for a refund. You’ll need to confirm the model and date code, then place the toy into a heavy-duty plastic bag and seal it with tape. Afterward, send an email to customerservice@orbtoys.com with a photo of the sealed bag holding the Funkee Monkee.

Read More: The Decision To Cancel Cruze Nite In Cheshire Has Been Reversed

If the toy breaks and sand spills out, officials advise wearing a mask and gloves when cleaning up using a damp cloth. Afterward, place the sand, toy, clothes, gloves, and mask into a double bag, seal it securely with tape, and discard it.

UTZ Recalls Several Products for Risk of Salmonella

Utz issued a voluntary recall in the United States May 5, of certain limited varieties of Zapp’s® and Dirty® potato chips. This voluntary recall follows notification to Utz that a seasoning containing dry milk powder, sourced from California Dairies, Inc. and supplied by a third-party supplier, may contain the presence of Salmonella

Gallery Credit: FDA

10 Of The Most Common Traumatic Memorial Day Weekend Injuries In Montana

Thanks to Checkup Newsroom, Rush Memorial Hospital, WellRx, and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) data, we were able to compile the 10 most common injuries that occur over Memorial Day weekend.

Gallery Credit: Nick Northern

Filed Under: Massachusetts, toys, walmart, recall, locations
Categories: Articles, News, Local News