If you live in Massachusetts or Connecticut, you may have encountered some of the unusual laws in these states. While many of these laws are practical, some might make you stop and think, “Wait... that’s really a law?” Most of these quirky laws are outdated and rarely enforced, which allows them to be easily overlooked.

When waiting at a red light, drivers can receive fines for various infractions. These include rolling through the intersection before the light turns green, blocking a crosswalk, or failing to yield to pedestrians in a crosswalk. However, there is one specific violation that often takes drivers by surprise because it is not widely known to be illegal.

Many of us may know when new laws come into effect, but we often do not understand the details of those laws. This lack of understanding can result in individuals unintentionally breaking the law, even in everyday situations, such as waiting at a red light.

Canva Canva loading...

Drivers in Massachusetts may face fines for specific actions at red lights.

It's important to note that the hands-free driving law in Massachusetts went into effect in February 2020. This legislation explicitly prohibits drivers from holding their mobile phones while operating a vehicle, even if the vehicle is stopped at a traffic light. Therefore, having a phone in hand is considered "operating a vehicle" under the law, regardless of whether the car is stationary.

I used to believe it was acceptable to hold my phone to my ear while making a call, as long as I had come to a complete stop. When the law was first enacted, it took me some time to adjust. I didn't like talking on the phone unless it was held right next to my ear; it just felt awkward to me.

Canva Canva loading...

While it may seem insignificant unless a police officer is present, this behavior is illegal, and developing such a habit is unwise. A single glance from the wrong officer at the wrong moment could result in a ticket. Don’t take that risk.

The main point is clear: do not use your phone when stopped at red lights.

These 16 Bizarre Massachusetts Laws Are Completely Insane Gallery Credit: Unsplash