Residents Need To Know This Before Charcoal Grilling Food In Massachusetts

We're in the middle of summer, which means it's time to fire up the grill! Before you start preparing hot dogs and burgers, keep in mind that the type of grill you plan to use may have certain restrictions in Massachusetts.

Grilling outdoors is my favorite way to prepare food, especially when it's hot outside and I want to keep the inside of my home from getting even hotter. Even during the colder months, many residents still enjoy grilling, regardless of the season. Either way, there’s nothing quite like a great BBQ in the Bay State.

In Massachusetts, there are specific regulations governing the grilling of food.

What are the regulations for charcoal grilling in Massachusetts?

While the laws in Massachusetts cover various topics, few specifically address the types of grills that can be used. However, Boston and much of Massachusetts have some very specific regulations regarding their use.

In Boston and throughout Massachusetts, grills must be placed at least 10 feet away from the side of a building, unless the manufacturer's instructions allow for a closer distance. Additionally, grills should not be located under overhanging branches.

According to Mass.gov, fire departments respond to hundreds of fires each year caused by grills, hibachis, and barbecues. These incidents can lead to injuries and property damage. To ensure safe grilling, always follow your owner's manual and adhere to the safety tips provided.

