Have you ever accidently bumped into the oven and turned it on? Especially the ones with the knobs on the front. That's exactly the reason for this recall.

According to WWLP22News, major brand LG is recalling around 500,000 electric ranges due to the front knobs accidentally being activated. This means the front-mounted knobs on the recalled ranges can be accidentally activated by humans or pets. So far, there have been 86 reports of unintentional activation of the front knobs, 28 fires, at least eight injuries, and three pet deaths, according to the Consumer Product Safety Commission.

If have an LG Oven and wondering if yours is affected by this recall, the model and serial numbers can be found inside the oven door or storage drawer located at the bottom of the oven. Then visit the CPSC website to find out if your serial and model number is on the list of affected recalls.

LG Ovens are sold at Best Buy, Costco, The Home Depot, Lowe’s, other appliance stores, and online at LG.com. Customers with the affected ranges are urged to keep children and pets away from the range and to take extra care to check the knobs before leaving home or even before going to bed.

Consumers are also encouraged to contact LG for a free warning label and replacement instructions. This label can remind consumers to use the Lock Out/Control Lock function on the range control panel.

