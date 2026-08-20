With fall approaching in Massachusetts, many of us, myself included, use fans at night. Sometimes, we even keep them on year-round.

Nevertheless, experts advise against it.

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A recent study explored the effects of keeping a fan on overnight, especially for people without air conditioning, and identified several important drawbacks.

We treasure summer in Massachusetts, and since it’s short, we strive to make the most of it.

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It may not be advisable to keep your fan on all night while you sleep

I usually keep a window open about 90% of the time for fresh air during sleep, regardless of weather. On warmer nights, I also run a fan all night. However, I've recently come to think that this might not be the best approach.

Sleep experts caution that numerous online sources claim this can significantly impact your health.

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The risks of keeping your fan on overnight

Running a fan all night, whether it's a box fan or a ceiling fan, can pose health risks. I wasn't aware of this before, but I'm thankful I learned it.

Sleep experts explain what happens when you run your fan all night. Here’s what they say:

It can trigger allergies and asthma symptoms. Your body can become too cool while you're sleeping. It can make you too cold while you're sleeping. It can lead to persistent nighttime coughing. It can lead to sore muscles, including neck stiffness.

Read More: How A 550 Million Year Old Marble Bridge Formed In North Adams

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Guidelines for When You Shouldn’t Run Your Fan

If you have the fan running all night, consider turning it off to enjoy a more comfortable summer in the Bay State.

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