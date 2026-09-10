Massachusetts Lets You Wear Pajamas Out, But Safety Matters For Drivers
Many people aim to be as comfortable as possible when they go shopping.
Now, when you head out to the grocery store or department store for discounted clothes, you need to decide what to wear. Are you going out for the day, or just running a quick errand? Honestly, I even admit to leaving my house in pajamas for a quick trip.
Is wearing pajamas in public legal in Massachusetts?
The simplest way to explain is that wearing pajamas in public is not illegal in Massachusetts. However, there are specific laws to consider, particularly if you plan to drive while in your night clothes. For instance, slippers are risky because they tend to slip, increasing the risk of accidents. Additionally, it's wise to ensure your pajamas aren't too loose for safety reasons.
Read More: Is It Legal To Put Your Feet On The Dashboard In Massachusetts
Wearing pajamas in public is entirely your choice.
Ultimately, wearing your favorite night clothes in public is a personal decision. If it were my choice, I wouldn't go to the extent some women did in 2017 by wearing nightgowns to the grocery store.
Have you ever worn your PJs in public? Share your experience on our station app.
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