Many people aim to be as comfortable as possible when they go shopping.

Now, when you head out to the grocery store or department store for discounted clothes, you need to decide what to wear. Are you going out for the day, or just running a quick errand? Honestly, I even admit to leaving my house in pajamas for a quick trip.

Getty Images Getty Images

Is wearing pajamas in public legal in Massachusetts?

The simplest way to explain is that wearing pajamas in public is not illegal in Massachusetts. However, there are specific laws to consider, particularly if you plan to drive while in your night clothes. For instance, slippers are risky because they tend to slip, increasing the risk of accidents. Additionally, it's wise to ensure your pajamas aren't too loose for safety reasons.

Get our free mobile app

Read More: Is It Legal To Put Your Feet On The Dashboard In Massachusetts

Leon Neal, Getty Images Leon Neal, Getty Images

Wearing pajamas in public is entirely your choice.

Ultimately, wearing your favorite night clothes in public is a personal decision. If it were my choice, I wouldn't go to the extent some women did in 2017 by wearing nightgowns to the grocery store.

Have you ever worn your PJs in public? Share your experience on our station app.

Get our free mobile app

Massachusetts Laws You Don't Even Know You're Breaking There are a lot of strange laws still on the books in Massachusetts, many that also carry actual punishments and fines. Though we're pretty sure no one has been arrested for the crimes we're about to list, we're also pretty sure you have violated at least one of these laws in the last month or so. Gallery Credit: Nancy Hall