Nothing is more exciting than when new businesses come to town, especially local eateries. Not just businesses, either, but also more housing opportunities for the town. And that's exactly what's happening on Park Street in Adams.

If you grew up in Adams long enough, you know that Park Street has undergone many changes over the years, especially in the Mausert Block, which has been vacant for quite some time. But now that it's newly renovated, there's hope for revitalizing downtown and bringing more foot traffic to Adams.

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Brief Building History

According to Iberkshires.com, the three-story commercial building was finished in only eight months in 1900. By 1901, it accommodated five different businesses, office spaces on the second floor, and a third-floor dance hall utilized by a secret society.

The building has faced many challenges since it was built, including a gas pipe burst and a near-demolition after being condemned. Heck, I even remember when there was a brief movie rental store in the late 2000s.

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What The Future Holds For The Property

As of now, the overhaul of 21 Park St is complete, with 10 two-bedroom apartments nearly rented. There are also three units on the second floor available for rent, and they will be move-in ready in September.

Zep's Pizzeria, owned by Seth Martin, and The Burrito Bowl, owned by Timothy Samson, will be located at 19A and 19B Park Street. The rest of the work is expected to be finished by fall. The pizzeria will have 1,250 square feet of space and can seat 12 to 14 people, while The Burrito Bowl will occupy 900 square feet and accommodate around eight guests. There will also be some outdoor seating.

10 Massachusetts Pizza Places Reviewed by Barstool's Dave Portnoy in First Half of 2026 Gallery Credit: Sean McKenna